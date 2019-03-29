Cyclists invited for 200 mile charity tour of Fife

Cycling enthusiasts from across Fife are being asked to join riders travelling 200 miles around the county to raise money for multiple sclerosis (MS).

The ‘Big MS Ride’ is entering its third year and on Saturday May 11, will see participants tour the Fife countryside, starting from St Andrews, tracing out the letters MS to raise awareness and funds for MS Society Scotland.

Event organiser, Richard Sanderson, wants to see bike-daft individuals or teams joining the group for all or some of the mammoth journey.

He said: “The first two years of the event have been very close-knit with just me and maybe a friend or two making the trip but I’d love to see more people get involved – supporting it either for the whole journey or meeting up with us for a section.

“It’s all about raising awareness for me so the more the merrier and if people wanted to get some added sponsorship as well that’s an added bonus.”

Richard’s sister was diagnosed with relapsing remitting MS in 2009 and he is eager to help spread the word about the condition and raise funds to help fight it.

He is an avid cyclist, commuting from St Andrews to Dundee on his bike, having taken up the sport five years ago to help with his fitness.

Richard has since taken part in a number of long distance events including the 85 mile Etape Caledonia.

He added: “Ultimately, I just really enjoy cycling and it feels good to do something for a good cause that I have a real connection to.”

More than 11,000 people in Scotland have MS which is one of the highest rates in the world.

Morna Simpkins, director of MS Society Scotland and spokes-person, said: “We really appreciate everything Richard is doing to raise funds to help stop MS.

“It’s an amazing challenge and we wish him and all the other riders who take part the best of luck.

“MS is unpredictable and different for everyone and raising awareness and funds like this is crucial for all the work we do.”

To sponsor Richard and the Big MS Ride please visit: http://bit.ly/2TVu8S5 or visit the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/bigmsride/

MS Society Scotland’s Fife group offers support, services and fundraising activities to people in the local area. For more information on their work or to get involved please contact fife@mssociety.org.uk.

