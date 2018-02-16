Czech man guilty of Fife woman’s murder

A man accused of killing his partner during a frenzied knife attack in Lapland has been found guilty.

Karel Frybl claimed that he had a temporary mental breakdown when he stabbed Burntisland woman Rebecca Johnson on December 3, 2016.

Rebecca was a member of a Santa Safari team which worked with a Christmas-themed tour operator.

Frybl was initially arrested after a police chase involving snow scooters and a helicopter, after his girlfriend’s body was discovered in the Finnish village of Kuttanen.

Court documents revealed she was killed by 10 stab wounds to the chest and there were 30 other puncture and cut wounds on her body.

The trial was told there was a history of verbal and physical abuse in the relationship and that Rebecca’s sister had warned: “This will escalate and he may end up killing you.”

When arrested, Frybl was found with two stab wounds to his stomach, which prosecutors said were self-inflicted.

Today he was sentenced to life in prison.