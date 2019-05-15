Damaged seawall in Fife town to be replaced

Fife Council is to replace an old seawall which has been damaged for almost a year.
Happies Close in West Wemyss, was found to be falling apart in 2018.
It was screened off from the public, but continued to be in a dangerous state.
The council assessed it and found that the wall – estimated to be 150 to 200 years old – it was causing a risk to residents and coastal walkers.
At Levenmouth area committee, it was agreed that up to £15,000 be put towards its repair.
The total cost is expected to come in at around £25,000.
Councillor David Graham said: “Having worked with the local residents on this issue for a while now I’m delighted to see the resources approved to have the wall reconstructed.