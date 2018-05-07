Darts legend coming to Fife

Retired 16-time world darts champion Phil Taylor is coming to St Andrews later this year.

The darts legend, known as ‘The Power’, is just one of several champions of the sport who will be taking part in St Andrews Darts Masters in October.

He will be joined by Peter ‘One Dart’ Manley and Glen Durrant, the reigning 2018 BDO World Darts Champion.

The three will be competing against another high-profile player, as well as four amateurs who have already won qualifying events.

Quarter and semi-finals will be held, with two of the eight going on to meet in the final.

Martin Brand, who has organised the event, as well as previous darts tournaments in the town, said: “I’ve done it for years.

“It’s been getting bigger and bigger.

“This year we are expecting around 300 people.”

The event will be held at the St Andrews Student Union on October 13, with doors opening at 6.30pm.

Tickets for the event can be purchased from Mr Brand, through the St Andrews Darts Masters Facebook page or by phoning 07976 016740.