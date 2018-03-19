David Tennant mobbed in Kirkcaldy at Festival of Ideas

Actor David Tennant was mobbed as he hit the red carpet at the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy.

His eagerly-awaited appearance at the 2018 Festival Of Ideas saw him met by a huge number of fans, all keen to grab a selfie photo.

The star of Dr Who and Broadchurch was one of the headliners of the 2018 festival, staged by the Adam Smith Global Foundation,

Tennant’s Q&A with Arabella Weir was an instant sell-out, and was also streamed live into the Beveridge Suite to cope with demand.

The star of Dr Who and Broadchurch was mobbed on his arrival.

His journey up the red carpet and into the building saw him pose for many pictures before taking to the stage to introduce his new film, You, Me And Him.

The weekend also saw Sandi Toksvig deliver one of the very best Adam Smith Lectures - and pledge to return with her UK tour this autumn to stage a fundraising show for the Cottage Centre.

Tokvsig’s presentation on equality was thought provoking, powerful and laced with great humour, and earned her a standing ovation.

The festival also included the Kirkcaldy Food and Drink Fair at Fife College, plus live music from Lights Out By Nine, and comedy actor Kieran Hodgson bringing his Fringe hit show, Lance, to the theatre.