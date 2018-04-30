David Torrance and Buster win Holyrood dog competition vote

Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance and his dog Buster have been named as the public vote winner in the Holyrood Dog of the Year contest.

The overall competition, which also included agility rounds, was won by cocker spaniel Leo, owned by Conservative MSP Maurice Golden.

However, Buster, a one-and-a-half-year-old golden retriever, was crowned winner of the ‘paw-blic’ vote category.

The competition, organised by the Kennel Club and Dogs Trust, took place today, in the Scottish Parliament Gardens, Holyrood, where the winner of the vote was crowned alongside the overall competition winner.

Members of the public were asked to vote for their favourite based on the dog’s CV which comprised of a number of questions put to their adoring owners.

Buster’s owner, David Torrance MSP commented: “Buster had a fantastic day, he thoroughly enjoyed meeting and competing against the other dogs.

“I am humbled by the number of people that took the time to cast their vote for Buster and I would like to thank them all!

“Whilst the contest is an opportunity for some fun and light hearted competition, it also highlights important dog welfare issues and promotes responsible dog ownership.

“After Buster’s hard work today I think he deserves lots of cuddles and treats!”