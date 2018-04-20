David Torrance MSP’s bid to win Holyrood dog contest

David Torrance, Kirkcaldy MSP and his one year-old golden retriever, Buster, will compete with other politicians and their pooches to win the coveted title of ‘Holyrood Dog of the Year’ – and they’re looking for your vote.

Dogs of all shapes and sizes will be helping their MSP owners to strut their stuff as they head to the Scottish Parliament gardens at Horse Wynd, Edinburgh on April 30, to see who will be crowned top dog at the ‘pawlitical’ event.

Organised jointly by the Kennel Club and Dogs Trust, the competition offers the unique chance for David to show off his loyal four-legged friend, Buster.

Much like its long-running English counterpart Westminster Dog of the Year, Holyrood Dog of the Year endeavours to promote responsible dog ownership and encourage open dialogue on dog welfare issues in Scotland, as well as providing an opportunity for MSPs to meet with dog welfare experts to discuss all aspects of the dog world.

Mr Torrance said: “Buster is always up for an adventure, whether it’s a long walk, a weekend up in Aviemore on the slopes, or a swim in the Forth. We have a great, mutually beneficial relationship – he brings out the best in me and he has an enthusiasm for life like no other dog. Buster loves to help out in the office and loves everyone he meets unconditionally, regardless of their political opinion.”

To vote for David Torrance and Buster visit www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/HDOTY18.