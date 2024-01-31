Dead fin whale on Firth of Forth beach to be left to decompose

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The whale carcass will be left in its current location to naturally decompose. This will enrich the coastal environment with nutrients and provide an important food source for wildlife during the winter period.

The dead and decomposing 17 metre long Fin whale was washed ashore on the evening of January 24.

Robbie Blyth, head of operations at Fife Coast and Countryside Trust (FCCT), who coordinate cetacean strandings on the Fife coast, explained: “When possible, biologists and veterinarians from the Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme examine a carcass and conduct a necropsy to try to learn why the mammal may have died. On this occasion the whale had already started to putrefy and was not suitable for investigation.

The fin whale was stranded on the beach, 700 metres west of Culross.

“This is one of the reasons we have decided not to recover the carcass. Also, its location – at the foot of the railway embankment coastal defences – would have presented a challenge in recovering it. The location is relatively inaccessible to beach users and dog walkers and we believe that leaving it in situ causes the least disruption to locals and visitors.

“The decision not to recover the carcass has been made after full consultation with key stakeholders and partners including Fife Council, community representatives, Network Rail, Forth Ports, Forth Estuary Forum, NatureScot, SEPA, and Marine Scotland.”