Death at Fife reservoir

Police are investigating following the death of a man who was pulled from a north east Fife reservoir on Friday.

Emergency services were called to Gillingshill Reservoir near Arncroach on Friday evening, shortly before half six, after reports of a man in the water.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “The Scottish Fire & Rescue Service and Scottish Ambulance Service were called to assist and the man was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, where he was pronounced dead.

“Formal identification is yet to take place and the death is currently being treated as unexplained. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”