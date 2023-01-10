News you can trust since 1871
Death at Rejects, Kirkcaldy: two women in court in connection with man’s death

Two women have appeared in court in connection with the death of a man at a Kirkcaldy department store.

By Allan Crow
2 hours ago - 1 min read

The 62-year old was pronounced dead at the scene in Rejects, St Clair Street, Kirkcaldy, on Friday. Police are treating his death as “unexplained.”

Emergency services attended the scene, and the busy store was closed on Friday and Saturday.

Police have confirmed that two woman, aged 35 and 57, have been arrested and charged in connection with his death.A third woman, aged 18, was arrested and charged in connection with shoplifting during the same incident.

Flowers have been left at the entrance to the store
All three were due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court yesterday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Two women, aged 35 and 57, have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 62-year-old man at a premises on St Clair Street, Kirkcaldy.

“Emergency services were called around 12.20pm on Friday, 6 January, 2023 but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

" A third woman, aged 18, was arrested and charged in connection with shoplifting during the same incident.

Police at the entrance to Rejects in Kirkcaldy
