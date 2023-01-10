The 62-year old was pronounced dead at the scene in Rejects, St Clair Street, Kirkcaldy, on Friday. Police are treating his death as “unexplained.”

Emergency services attended the scene, and the busy store was closed on Friday and Saturday.

Police have confirmed that two woman, aged 35 and 57, have been arrested and charged in connection with his death.A third woman, aged 18, was arrested and charged in connection with shoplifting during the same incident.

Flowers have been left at the entrance to the store

All three were due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court yesterday.

