Death in Fife village ‘not suspicious’

Police were called to a village in Fife last night to investigate a ‘medical’ death.

In a short statement, officers confirmed they were alerted at around 7.30pm on Thursday, April 25 but they are not treating the death in Coaltown of Wemyss as suspicious.

You may also be interested in:

Firefighters tackle fire in Methil flat

Kirkcaldy’s Debenhams store set to close

Kirkcaldy brothel madam: Bid to seize £250,000

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We attended an incident in Coaltown of Wemyss.

“A report into a medical death which happened will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal. We are not treating it as suspicious.”