Death of former Press photographer Bob McMahon

Former Fife Free Press photographer Bob McMahon passed away recently in Chapel Level Care Home at the age of 75 .

Born in Kirkcaldy, the youngest of three, Bob went to Dunnikier Primary then Templehall Junior Secondary School before starting his career as a compositor with the Fifeshire Advertiser.

He spent eight years there before going on to work at the Daily Mail for four years, returning to work for the Fife Free Press where he moved into the print room.

When it closed in the 1980s Bob used his self-taught photographic skills to become a photographer and enjoyed this new role for over 20 years before retiring in 2009, with almost half a century of newspaper industry service to his name.

Bob’s family lived in Strathkinnes Road, where he met and fell in love with Violet Reid who he went on to marry in 1968. They set up home in Balfour Street where they had two sons Colin and Kevin.

Colin and his wife Maxine also have two sons, Ryan and Lewis.

Bob instilled in his sons the importance of education and hard work, something they say has stood them in good stead.

Kevin and his dad enjoyed trips to Old Trafford as Kevin was and still is a Manchester United fan, and he soon had his dad supporting them as well. The family also enjoyed Sunday trips to places around Fife as well as family holidays around Britain and abroad.

He was always up at 6am every morning of the week, and over the years would walk down for his paper and rolls with one of the many dogs the family had. He had his obligatory bacon roll on a daily basis and always wore a collar and tie, with pens in his pocket, even in retirement.

Bob was a keen cyclist, a hobby which took him around Scotland with the YMCA and he also played squash.

But it was his love of photography which took up much of his time. Entirely self-taught, Bob took many family .

When his hobby became his work he covered many football and ice hockey games as well as Royal visits, local schools’ and organisations’ events and others.

In his later years he took up bowling and was also a member of Ravenscraig Probus Club.

As his memory failed, Violet took over his care until he moved into the care home in 2017.

His funeral will take place at Kirkcaldy crematorium next Wednesday, February 27, at 3pm.