Death of man in Kirkcaldy hospital grounds ‘not suspicious’ - police update
The death of a man whose body was found in grounds outside Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy was not suspicious, police have said.
A section of the entrance close to the hospital’s car parks in Lauder Road was cordoned off as an investigation got underway following the discovery of the man’s body last week. Police were called to the scene around 10.25am on Friday. In an update, Police Scotland, said the cause of death remained “unexplained” but was not being treated as suspicious. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.
NHS Fife said the hospital was open as normal as police attended.