Decide how to use funding to improve Cupar

People in Cupar are being asked to decide how £15,000 should be spent to improve the town.

Fife Council is urging community groups, voluntary organisations, and local people to develop projects and ideas which will make Cupar a thriving place, reduce inequalities, and which will help improve health and fitness.

It also wants ideas which make Cupar a place where people feel they belong to their community, enjoy the environment, and have access to open spaces and community facilities.

The council is particularly keen to hear about ideas that tackle social isolation and support people experiencing mental health issues.

Community manager for north east Fife Janice Laird said: “We want to help create a fairer Fife for everyone.

“This initiative aims to involve people in finding local solutions and deciding how public funding is spent in their area. People will make choices on which projects should receive funding by taking part in a voting process.

“A few applications are already in but we want as many local people as possible to get involved in coming up with ideas and voting for their favourite.”

Fife Council staff are on hand to help and support anyone interested with their projects and ideas.

Applications should be submitted by Friday, August 17.

A voting event will be held in Cupar YMCA/YWCA on September 1 when people decide how and where the money will be spent.