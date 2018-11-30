Deep fried, crisp and even - Fife chip shop offers full Christmas dinner in batter

The traditional Christmas dinner is a staple of the festive season – but this year one Fife fish and chip shop is bringing its own twist to the meal.

Customers at April’s Plaice, which has recently opened up on College Street in Buckhaven, will be able to order the full Christmas lunch – meat, potatoes, vegetables, pigs in blankets etc – from Saturday.

Owner James Ellinsworth with daughter April.

However, they will notice one key difference: all parts of the meal will be encased in batter.

The deep fried Christmas lunch is the brainchild of owner James Ellinsworth, who will be running the promotion throughout December.

It is thought the Buckhaven chippy will be the first in Scotland to offer the calorie-laden meal.

“I was making potato fritters and one was quite big, the size of a roast potato,” James explained. I thought ‘what would that be like in batter?’ and tried it. I then thought about going for a whole Christmas dinner.

“It’s Christmas. This is a new fish and chip shop. I thought it would be something that’s a bit different.”

James says he has been practicing the dish ahead of the launch later this week, adding: “It shouldn’t be too challenging to make.”

While the April’s Plaice owner is a fan of his creation, he admitted that on Christmas Day he won’t be going for the battered version of the meal.

“I’ll just be going for the traditional Christmas lunch,” James said.