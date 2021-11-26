Former Buckhaven High student receives an OBE

Lt. Colonel Richard Forsyth, a former pupil of Buckhaven High School, has been awarded an OBE.

By John A. MacInnes
Friday, 26th November 2021, 9:50 am

Richard was brought up in Leven where his father, Rev Alex Forsyth was parish minister.

An experienced army officer whose service includes tours in Northern Ireland, Iraq and Afghanistan, Richard is a transformational leader and military professional. Richard has a BA from Stirling University, a Master's degree from King's College London and an Executive MBA from Warwick University.

Lt Col Richard Forsyth with his wife Katherine

A talented hockey player he has played for Scotland, the Army and Stirling University.

Married to Katherine, they have a son Alex.

