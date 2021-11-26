Former Buckhaven High student receives an OBE

Richard was brought up in Leven where his father, Rev Alex Forsyth was parish minister.

An experienced army officer whose service includes tours in Northern Ireland, Iraq and Afghanistan, Richard is a transformational leader and military professional. Richard has a BA from Stirling University, a Master's degree from King's College London and an Executive MBA from Warwick University.

Lt Col Richard Forsyth with his wife Katherine

A talented hockey player he has played for Scotland, the Army and Stirling University.

Married to Katherine, they have a son Alex.

