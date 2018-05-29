Deputy leader role for Kirkcaldy MP

Kirkcaldy MP, Lesley Laird, is set to become the new deputy leader of Scottish Labour.

She was the only candidate when the deadline for nominations closed yesterday.

She will take over from fellow Fife politician, Alex Rowley, who stepped down in December.

Ms Laird had been holding the fort since he stepped aside.

She is also a serving councillor on Fife Councillor and Shadow Scottish Secretary.

Richard Leonard, Scottish Labour leader, welcomed her to he new role.

He said: “Lesley will be a great voice for our members and our movement, to make the case for the economic and social transformation Scotland so desperately needs.’’

Ms Laird said: “I’m ready to get on with the job of holding the Tory and SNP governments to account and outlining a positive vision of what a Labour government can do in Scotland and across the UK.

“The SNP’s ‘Cuts Commission’ shows that only Labour offers the real and radical change that Scots wants, with investment in our public services, infrastructure and our people.

“The 2017 General Election saw Labour win seats and slash majorities across Scotland. The next General Election will see Scotland help deliver a Labour government that works for the many, not the few.”

Laird has been carrying out the role on a temporary basis following the resignation of Alex Rowley MSP as deputy leader in December.