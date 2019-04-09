Developer bids to build at former British Legion site in Fife

Fife Council has approved 12 new homes on the site of the former British Legion in Glenrothes, after overturning a decision from officers to refuse it.

Quale Homes wanted to create the properties – three blocks of four flats – in Woodside. The legion closed in 2016.

But planning officers refused the application, saying there was an insufficient noise barrier between the A92 and the site, which would cause a negative impact on anyone living there.

The case first came up on January 12, but it was found that there was not enough information to hear the case.

At a planning review on Monday, councillors decided to overturn the decision after developers came forward with new acoustic barrier options.

Councillor Graham Ritchie said: “Given that it ticks all the other boxes, my view is that sufficient steps have been taken.

“I would also take into account that these houses are planned to be there for a long time, and that the general noise level on roads will be reducing with the introduction of more and more electric vehicles.”

Councillors were told that, even though this would be an affordable housing development taken over by Kingdom Housing for social rent, it would still be required to make education contributions becauseo Auchmuty High School is considered to be at critical capacity.

Councillors agreed to grant the application.