Developer makes changes to controversial care home plans

Changes have been made to a controversial care home plan as a result of feedback from neighbours to the site.

Fife Council rejected plans for a 40-bed residential care home at Hepburn Gardens, St Andrews, last month, after numerous objections from residents.

Following this decision, CAF Properties submitted an appeal to push ahead with its plans. The developer has now announced a series of changes to its plans to relocate Gibson House. Seven of the proposed changes relate directly to the concerns raised by the occupiers of 76 to 88 Hepburn Gardens.

Concerns had been raised about a loss of privacy, noise from parking, insufficient parking, and light pollution being brought into a residential area.

The main revisions include the relocation of the plant room and bin store to reduce any possible noise transmission, the substantial reduction in the size of the store area to ensure that immediate neighbours retain their privacy and the removal of three car parking spaces, closest to the adjoining neighbours.

The intended user for the proposed care home is Gibson House, which is owned and operated by the trustees of William Gibson’s Trust, a non-profit making business.

The trust has been seeking new premises within St Andrews for 17 years as the existing premises at Argyle House is no longer fit for purpose and lack modern expectations such as ensuite facilities.

Charlie Ferrari of CAF Properties, said: “We feel our refusal was a missed opportunity to address the lack of high-standard care home provision in St Andrews, however, our commitment to the project is unwavering. We have been analysing the best ways to alleviate the concerns of residents and working to ensure the care home would be a good neighbour. My team have made themselves available to meet with those close to the application and address concerns.

“We will continue to progress with the planning appeal through positive dialogue as we believe that this site is ideally suited to provide exceptional care home facilities.”