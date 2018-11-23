Developer starts work on site of former Fife primary school

Work is set to begin building a new housing estate on the grounds of the former Tanshall Primary in Glenrothes.

The site, which was cleared in 2015, will see 78 affordable homes built.

Robertson Partnership Homes, submitted its plans too Fife Council at the beginning of November and got the go-ajead in May.

The new development will be called School Road, in tribute to the former building.

The 27 planned blocks will contain a mix of housing, including 15 wheelchair accessible homes, and a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes.

Working hours on the site will be restricted to 8.00am to 5.30pm, Monday to Saturday, with no work on Sundays to minimise disruption to nearby residents.