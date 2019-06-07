Developer to consider next steps after controversial St Andrews plan rejected

Robertson Property has said it will ‘consider our potential next steps’, after councillors rejected controversial plans for student accommodation and a hotel in St Andrews.

Local residents in Abbey Park welcomed the decision at last week’s North Fife Planning Committee, but it was not welcomed by the applicant.

Katherine MacKintosh, managing director, Robertson Property, said: “We are disappointed at the outcome of the hearing which saw the committee go against the advice of planning officers, despite the plans meeting the obligations of the Strategic Development Framework and FIFEplan.

“This is especially unfortunate as we had secured an operator for the hotel. We await the full decision notice and will then consider our potential next steps.”

Robertson Property had sought permission to build the 90-bed hotel and 100-bed student accommodation in the heart of the Abbey Park development.

A number of concerns were raised at the meeting about the potential impact the development could have on residents.

The decision was welcomed by local councillors Ann Verner and Brian Thomson, as well as North East Fife MP Stephen Gethins.

Mr Gethins, who met with the campaign group and raised their concerns with Fife Council, said: “I am very glad the committee listened to residents who will be most affected, it is important their views were taken on board.”

Campaigner Sandra Stewart warned after the decision that she did not think it was over, but added: “I think it’s been a victory for local democracy. I think the citizens of St Andrews have done us proud.

“I think it would have destroyed the lives of residents. All of us who moved out there, and paid significant money for our properties, our lives would have been ruined. I felt very passionate this was nothing short of corporate greed.”