Diageo staff vote against 3% pay offer

Workers at Diageo have rejected a three per cent pay offer.

The decision comes as the drinks giant prepares for its annual general meeting today.

Diageo, which has a bottling plant in Leven and a major warehouse operation in Kirkcaldy, saw its pay offer rejected by 81 per cent of GMB members in a ballot.

The union said it was a “shameful” offer given the company had just posted operating profits of £3.7 billion – and it claimed shareholders are sety to vote on whether to award chief executive, Ivan Menezes, a 266 per cent increase to his overall pay and conditions.

GMB said it was calling on Diageo to table a fresh offer.

Keir Greenaway,Scotland organiser, said: “As shareholders gather to toast Diageo’s strong and stable performance their employees across Scotland have sent the company hierarchy a clear rejection of its terms pay cut offer.

“It should be a source of embarrassment to Diageo that on the same day shareholders will vote to award Ivan Menezes a monstrous increase to his pay and conditions, their employees in Scotland are still holding out for a pay deal that tackles the cost of living.

“Diageo can more than afford to ensure the pay of their employees covers the household bills and everyday essentials and we are asking them now to listen to our members and return to the negotiating table with an improved offer.

“Our members are pivotal to the ever-improving performance of Diageo, working across bottling operations, distilleries and maturation warehouses, and they more than deserve their fair share of the billions.’’