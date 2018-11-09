Dismay after theft from Heritage Centre

Glenrothes Heritage Centre staff say they have been left shocked and dismayed following the theft of historical artefacts relating to the town.

Significant historical items, including the original Glenrothes Development Corporation flag and shield, are reported to have gone missing as volunteers carried out a move to new premises this week.

The items were removed from a collection of historic artefacts awaiting transportation from their current unit in Lyon Way in Kingdom Shopping Centre, to the group’s new larger centre close to Rothes Halls.

The police were informed of the suspected theft and are continuing with enquiries.

Linda Ballingall, chairman of the trustees, told the Gazette she had been left “deeply saddened” by the incident.

“The missing items are of no commercial value whatsoever but carry huge historical significance for Glenrothes, making it all the the more shocking that someone could do such a thing as this,” Linda explained.

“They are the only items of their kind and so are irreplaceable. It’s very disappointing especially the theft comes as the centre prepares for a grand reopening in our new venue later this month.

“We informed the police of the incident and they are investigating.”

Linda is now calling on anyone who may have seen some acting suspicious or had found such items to let staff know.

“Even if they are returned to us anonymously that would be fine. We just want to get the items back. They are piece of the town’s history and we’d hate to think they would be lost forever,” said Linda.

“We treat all items within the centre’s archive with the upmost care so this theft is particularly disappointing to us as the items were only on loan.

“We just want to see them returned and would appreciate any help the public can do to help.”

The theft comes as Glenrothes Heritage Centre prepares to open its doors to a new, larger facility on November 17.

The new display area will include a new portrait painting of the Countess of Rothes, one of the survivors of the Titanic disaster.

The new venue also boasts a larger display area as well as improved archive and office space for volunteers.

Anyone with information about the incident or the missing items is urged to notify the police on 101 or Glenrothes Heritage Centre directly on 01592-757215.