Disruption at Fife station after two people leave train and walk along track

Police were called to a Fife station this morning after two people left a train and walked down the tracks.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 12:55 BST- 1 min read

The incident caused disruption to services between Ladybank and Perth, resulting in a police investigation.

Officers were called to Ladybank station around 8:00am after reports the duo were involved in anti-social behaviour. The duo then left the train and began to walk down the tracks.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to Ladybank railway station at 8.15am this morning following reports of anti-social behaviour on a train. The two people then left the train and began walking down the tracks. Officers attended and conducted a full search, however they had already left the area. Inquiries are ongoing.”

Services only returned to normal in mid morning.