Disruption at Fife station after two people leave train and walk along track

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to Ladybank railway station at 8.15am this morning following reports of anti-social behaviour on a train. The two people then left the train and began walking down the tracks. Officers attended and conducted a full search, however they had already left the area. Inquiries are ongoing.”