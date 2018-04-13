Dog law clampdown welcomed

Local MP Peter Grant recently met with Ena and Frank Conyon at Second Chance Dog Kennels, a registered charity in Thornton which rehomes unwanted dogs across Scotland.

The visit follows a 12-week Scottish Government consultation – which closed last month – seeking views from the public on proposals to introduce regulations for the registering and licencing of animal sanctuaries and rehoming shelters.

Since opening in 1999, Second Chance Kennels has provided an invaluable local service in rehoming over 5000 dogs.

However, not every dog needing a new home has been lucky enough to find its way to Ena and Frank’s shelter.

Last year a woman in Ayrshire was jailed for allowing dogs in her shelter, the Ayrshire Ark Refuge, to become malnourished and emaciated while living in truly awful conditions, while dead dogs were bagged and left in a freezer.

It is hoped new legislation will prevent such instances from happening again.

Peter Grant said: “On behalf of my constituents, and animal lovers across Scotland, I would like to thank Ena and Frank for the vital service they provide in helping rehome unwanted dogs.

“It was a pleasure to meet them both and take a tour of their shelter where I was able to meet all of the residents!

“Second Chance Kennels is an example of how a dog shelter should be run and I look forward to reading the proposals put forward by the Scottish Government in the coming months to ensure all shelters and sanctuaries in Scotland are properly regulated to provide the upmost care to the animals they look after.”

Frank Conyon added: “Because we’re a charity we are already governed by OSCR (Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator), but if a new system was put in place then it wouldn’t bother us and they could inspect us all day long because we haven’t got anything to hide.

“I think these proposed regulations would have a big impact on places like puppy farms, though.

“We would also like to see regulations and licences extended to owners of dogs through the reintroduction of a dog licence.

“This would help clamp down on owners having multiple dogs they are unable to properly look after.”

Meanwhile, the Scottish Parliament voted in January to begin the process of outlawing the use of electric shock dog collars in Scotland.

However, the power to ban their sale in Scotland lies with the UK Government and the SNP have been leading a campaign at Westminster to ban the sale of the collars north and south of the border.

Peter Grant said: “Electrocuting a dog for disobedience or for training purposes is cruel and sadistic.

“The Scottish Government has already taken a lead on this matter and it’s time for the UK Government to follow suit.”

If you would like to sign the petition to ban the sale of electric shock dog collars, please go to: https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/211524.

Peter Grant is pictured with Ena and Frank Conyon and two of their canine guests.