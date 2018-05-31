Domestic abuser jailed for attacks on women

A man responsible for a series of domestic offences over a 16-year period has been jailed.

At Livingston High Court today, Mark Wallace was sentenced to eight years in prison, with an extension of five years on licence, for attacks on three women that took place between August 1999 and December 2015.

In addition, he will remain on the sex offenders register for life.

The 38-year-old had previously been convicted of the incidents, which include rape, sexual assault, indecent assault and assault to injury.

Wallace became the subject of a major investigation by Fife’s Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit after his victim’s came forward to report the crimes, which took place in the Fife, Greater Glasgow and Clackmannanshire areas.

As a result of these inquiries, Wallace was subsequently arrested and charged in March 2017 and has been remanded in custody ever since.

Detective Inspector Hannah Morrison from Fife’s DAIU said: “Over the course of 16 years, Mark Wallace subjected these women to prolonged periods of physical, emotional and sexual abuse. He has demonstrated himself to be a callous and predatory individual with no remorse for the impact his crimes have had on his victims.

“I would like to commend the outstanding bravery of these women in coming forward to report these crimes , which has been vital in securing these convictions. Wallace will now serve a significant custodial sentence and will thereafter be subject to monitoring and supervision so that he cannot inflict harm on any further victims.

“Tackling domestic crime in all it’s forms remains one of Police Scotland’s top priorities and whenever these offences are brought to our attention, we will conduct a thorough investigation to bring perpetrators to justice.”