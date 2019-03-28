Donald Trump thanks Kirkcaldy minister for prayers

Kirkcaldy’s colourful minister, Pastor Joe Nwokoye is delighted that his latest book has been given approval from none other than the American president.

Donald Trump sent a personal letter to Pastor Joe after hearing that he had said prayers for him and his wife while preaching at his ministry in Idaho in the United States.

And the founder and minister of the Zion Praise Centre International, which he runs from his base in Mitchell Street, also told Mr Trump that a chapter of ‘It’s a Crazy World Out There’ was dedicated to him and his election success and subsequent dealings with countries such as Iran and North Korea.

“I was really surprised, and also delighted, that Donald Trump had taken time from his busy schedule to thank me for my prayers for him and his wife,” Pastor Joe told the Press.

“We have a ministry in Idaho which I try to visit two or three times a year and it was while I was there that I prayed for him.

“I sent him pictures from the event and told him about my new book which has a chapter on him, and the next thing I knew the secretary from the ministry had sent me a text saying a letter had come in from the White House and did I want her to open it.

“I said yes and she told me it had been personally signed by Donald Trump. I couldn’t believe it but then she sent through a picture of it.

“I am a Trump supporter and I believe that the world is a better place with him in the White House. No other president has been able to sit down and discuss nuclear weapons with the president of North Korea.”

Pastor Joe will be signing copies of ‘It’s a Crazy World Out There’ at the Zion Praise Centre’s bookshop in Kirkcaldy High Street during Easter week April 15-20.