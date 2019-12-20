Donate your Christmas trees for West Sands dunes project

Residents in north east Fife are being urged to help transform the coastline of the West Sands by donating their Christmas trees to the ‘New Dunes for Old Trees’ project after the festive period.

Residents from the local community are being encouraged to recycle their real Christmas trees to help prevent crater erosion on the sand dunes along St Andrews’ West Sands, building on the success of last year’s campaign when more than 400 trees were donated.

People can drop off their used Christmas trees at the designated fenced off area near the West Sands Café, between Saturday, December 28 and Friday, January 10.

A volunteer day will take place on Saturday, January 11, when the donated trees will be transferred to the dune site, which is to be repaired.

Fife Coast and Countryside Trust ranger Ranald Strachan said: “The new dunes for old trees project has now been in place for four years.

“The scheme was a huge success and the trees helped prevent further erosion of the craters from high winds, which are such a frequent occurrence along the Fife coastline.

“This year the success of the project has been recognised as an example of ‘innovative practice’ and add SNH, SEPA, National geographic and the BBC.

“As well as benefiting the sand dunes, it also limits waste going to landfill and provides the donor with an extra opportunity to make a lasting gift out of their old tree which contributes to environmental restoration.”

For more information on how to get involved, visit the Fife Coast and Countryside Trust website.