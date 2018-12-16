Donations pour in to pay funeral of man who died after falling from Christmas tree

Hundreds of £s have poured into a fund set up to help pay for the funeral of a man who died falling from a Christmas tree in Kirkcaldy.

James Ogilvie lost his life in the fall which happened in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police tape at Kirkcaldy Town Square (Pic: FFP)

The 50-year old tree surgeon from Cupar, was seen climbing the fir tree at the Town Square, in the early hours of the morning.

He was near the top when the branch snapped, and he fell on to the grassy area.

The tragedy was witnessed by clubbers leaving Kitty’s nightclub across the road, and staff rushed to his aid.

Paramedics were summoned, but he died in Victoria Hospital.

Now a GoFundMe page has been set up by grieving relatives to pay for his funeral costs.

They have already raised over £500 of their £1500 target to ensure they can pay their respects to a man they described as “the life and soul of the party.”

Online, they wrote: “Anyone who knew James knew he would help anybody out with anything and was the life and soul of any party.

“Our family wish to give James the send off he deserves.

“Funeral arrangements will be given once everything is arranged.”

The side of the Town Square close to the bus station was cordoned off throughout Friday in the immediate aftermath of the tragedy.

The broken branch was also clearly visible

Police said his death was not being treated as suspicious and inquiries were continuing.

You can donate HERE

https://www.gofundme.com/raising-money-for-james-r-ogilvie-funeral?fbclid=IwAR176yeIIFpGeZGeRWtZZDmLeB-XKC-TknQ9qDMFf4IhtBhhXJ0wvNuFJPQ