Doors close at Next on Kirkcaldy’s High Street

The doors to Next’s store in the High Street, Kirkcaldy, will close this weekend.

The shop, which sits in the heart of the pedestrianised zone, will shut on Saturday at 5.00 pm.

Posters in the window announcing the closure date say: ‘‘Sorry for any inconvenience caused.’’

Next used to have two outlets in the town centre – one for childrenswear, on the corner of Tolbooth Street, and a separate and ladies and gents shop.

It will now focus its operations at its flagship superstore at Fife Retail Park on the outskirts of town.

The High Street store has nine full and part-time employees.