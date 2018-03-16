Double celebration for Dysart centenarian

Mrs Nancy Taggart who was born in Glasgow and lived most of her life in Ayrshire before coming to Fife has celebrated her 100th birthday.

The sprightly centenarian, who still enjoys a good walk, had her first party at Wilby House nursing home in Dysart – where she has lived for 10 years – on Friday.

This was followed by a family party at her daughter Maureen Liddell’s home in Kirkcaldy, with some of her 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

She was given flowers from Councillor Richard Watt.