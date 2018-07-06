Dozens of family-friendly events at Cambo Estate this summer

Cambo Gardens, at Kingsbarns, are at their most magical between July and September.

From the displays of historic roses and lilies and endless herbaceous borders to get lost in, to the annual magic of the potager.

Events and activities linked to the beautiful blooms will take place throughout the summer including late night access to the gardens on Wednesday evenings and specialist walks with Lady Catherine Erskine.

Family events

Family adventure club, Saturday, July 28, wild woodland activities for little ones and their grown-ups. 10-11.30am FREE.

Kids Only Club – Wild woodland adventures for over 6s, 1-3pm, £4. To book: judy@cambogardens.org.uk.

Summer woodland clubs with Forest School Leader Chris Childe, July 9-12 and 23-27, 10am-4pm. For costs and booking contact chris.childe_education@yahoo.co.uk.

Summer sizzle family drop- ins,noon-3pm FREE.

Monday, July 9 – Treasure Hunt through the woods organised by Kingsbarns Community Council.Noon-1.30pm, bring a picnic round the camp fire, 1.30pm, Treasure Hunt begins

Monday, July 23 – Gardening activities for all the family. Get stuck in the mud and pick some fruit and veg!

Monday, August 13 – Bring your bike to Cambo. Cycling round the woods and meet our bike mechanic to learn how to look after your bike. Hot chocolate, ice cream to enjoy afterwards.

Family learning roadshow and Lammas Fire Party –Tuesday, July 31, 2-5pm. Music, crafts, muddy activities and more for all the family with lots of local voluntary organisations. Hosted by Cambo Heritage Trust and the Family Learning Roadshow Team.

Summer creative workshops – all 2-4pm. Limited spaces, booking advisable via judy@cambogardens.org.uk.

Monday, July 16 – Macramé with Penny Sinclair. The art of knotting with rope and string to make decorative hangings and plant holders . Suitable for all ages (young ones will need help from their grown-ups). £4 per child.

Monday, July 30 – Recycled creatures with Julia Complin. Animal puppets using recyclable materials. Basics supplied, but if you have some old odd socks, bring them along! £4 per child.

Monday, August 6 – Adventures in plant medicine. Herbal helper scavenger hunt making real magic potions to take home. £4 per child.

Tuesdays, July 10 and 17 – Family yoga in the walled garden. For costs and bookings contact: sarah@warmheartsyogababies.co.uk.Join Sarah Brassey from Warm Hearts Yoga for family yoga sessions inspired by nature.

Wednesdays at 10am, July 11, 18, 25; August 1, 8, 15 August – Babes in the Woods. Buggy/ Sling walks for little ones in the woods. Led walks with trails and maps to get to know the estate or activities for wee ones in the nature play area and end with a cuppa and a cake in Nosebag Café. Drop in, free.

Summer events for adults

Wednesdays, July 8, 15, 22; August 1, 8, 15, 22 , 6.30-9pm – Cambo Crafters at Nosebag café. Join our friendly bunch of crafters. skill share using materials provided or bring your own project.

August 19, 2-4pm – Garden course. Planning the Cutting Garden. Grow your own blooms. Cost: £25. Supporters and RHS: £20. For additional Info and booking contact: judy@cambogardens.org.uk.

Until Friday, August 24 – What’s blooming in the garden? Weekday garden tour, 1.30-2pm. Free with garden entry.

Tomorrow (Saturday), 2pm – Rose walks with Lady Erskine. The history of the walled garden, Cambo Estate and the fabulous rose collection.

Wednesdays, July 18 to August 22 – Summer evenings in the garden. Late night access until 9pm, including garden tour at 7pm

Stables Visitor Centre

The Stables Visitor Centre at Cambo is now open following a £4m redevelopment, providing exhibition space, Tack Room Shop selling produce, plants and gifts, ‘Nosebag’ dog friendly

café serving locally sourced traditional vegan and GF Friendly Scottish food, several flexible learning

spaces and gateway to Cambo’s beautiful walled gardens, woodland and new nature playground.

The Stable block dates from the 1760s and a new interactive heritage exhibition highlights the history of Cambo Estate and the local area. Cambo Gardens and The Stables Visitor Centre are operated by Cambo Heritage Trust who are grateful to the generosity of Heritage Lottery Fund and Historic Environment Scotland who have supported the project alongside

many local trusts, foundations and individuals.

Short film - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b-0V6tolphs

The visitor centre is open daily, 10am-5pm. The Nosebag café is open for lunches & home baking with daily vegan and gluten free options.

The Cambo estate is dog friendly everywhere.

Entry to the gardens – adults £5.50, U16s/carers free.