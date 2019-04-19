Drainage issues force closure of Fife beach

Anstruther beach has been closed.

The temporary action at the popular seaside town was confirmed today by Fife Council just as the Easter holiday weekend kicks in.

Drainage problems have forced its closure in the vicinity of Castle Street and Shore Street .

Linda Turner, environmental health, Fife Council, said: “Unfortunately, we have had to take the decision, as a precaution, to again close the beach at Anstruther.

“Investigations are ongoing to find a permanent solution to this drainage problem, and we will continue to work with agencies and landowners.”

Scottish Water are in attendance and will be carrying out essential remedial works, as quickly as possible.