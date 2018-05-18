Drive by Kirkcaldy Co-op staff to tackle poverty

A new initiative called ‘31 Days in May’ is aiming to help tackle poverty in Kirkcaldy.

It is a new fundraising project involving all four of the town’s Co-operative stores which have come together in a big effort to raise as much money as possible.

It will be divided between three local charities – Kirkcaldy Foodbank, the Cottage Family Centre and Greener Kirkcaldy – which are all doing their bit to help people in need in the town.

The fundraiser came about after staff from the Co-op attended a meeting on poverty in the town around two months ago.

Lee Smith, manager of the Co-op in Dunearn Drive, decided he wanted to do something to help and contacted his area manager, Maria Dryburgh, to get her on board.

The four Co-op branches in the town, Lee’s along with those in Lauder Road, Bennochy Road and Ralston Drive, all agreed to help, and the 31 Days in May idea was born.

Since then all the branches have been organising and running a series of fundraising activities including raffles, tombolas, bake sales, sponsored events, lucky dips and more to help bring in as much cash as possible to be divided between the three causes.

With the lucky dip bags there’s the chance to win everything from a packet of crisps to a television.

And on Friday and Saturday staff at the Bennochy Road Co-op brought a treadmill into their shop with staff aiming to run, jog or walk as far as they can with sponsorship.

Maria told the Press: “I am very proud of them taking this on.

“All our staff love helping in their local communities and are very attached to them, so when Lee heard about the horrendous levels of poverty, particularly in the east of Kirkcaldy, he really wanted to do something to help, and everyone was happy to support him.

“We have great customers who always rally round to help and we are grateful to them.”

To donate towards 31 Days in May just pop into any of the four Kirkcaldy Co-op stores.