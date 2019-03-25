Driver banned for doing 141mph on A92

A “totally reckless” driver, who was caught by speed cameras travelling at 141mph, has been banned from the road.

Kyle Arthurs hit more than double the speed limit on the A92 dual carriageway in Fife in a piece of driving which police said could have had “catastrophic” results.

His red Volkswagen Golf with a personal number plate was detected speeding along the eastbound carriageway in a 70mph zone at 9.10am on a Sunday morning in September.

Arthurs (23) of Cardross Crescent, Broxburn, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He admitted that on September 2 on the A92 between Crossgates and Cowdenbeath he drove his car dangerously at 141 mph.

There was no explanation given in court about why Arthurs was travelling at that speed.

However, the court was told he would lose his job with a car dealership as it involves frequent driving duties.

Sheriff Craig McSherry banned Arthurs from driving for 14 months and until he sits the extended test. He also imposed a £1000 fine.

Police Scotland issued a statement at the time highlighting the risk being caused by drivers on that stretch of road.

Other drivers were clocked at 95mph, 98mph and 109mph during a one-hour period between 8.30am and 9.30am that day by the same speed camera.

At the time of the incident, East Safety Camera Unit manager Andy Jones said: “This is totally unacceptable and reckless conduct – there is absolutely no excuse for ignoring the speed limit with such blatant disregard for themselves and anyone else in the area at the time.

“The faster you drive, the less time you have to react and the harder the impact is. In the event of a collision, motorists who speed are more likely to cause death or serious injury not only to themselves but to their passengers, other motorists or road users.

“Had any of these drivers been involved in a collision at these speeds there is absolutely no doubt the outcome would have been catastrophic.

“It is unacceptable that the motorist caught at 141mph on the A92 near Cowdenbeath thought their driving was either safe or in any way appropriate.”

