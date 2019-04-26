Driver taken to hospital following Fife road accident

A female driver has been taken to hospital following a road accident near Cluny.

Emergency services were called to the scene after a Ford Fiesta left the B922 Cluny Dykes road, north of Kirkcaldy, this morning just after 10am.

A police spokesperson said the female driver was transferred to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy as a precaution but her injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Cluny Dykes road around 10.05am following a report that a Ford Fiesta had left the road.

“The ambulance service was called and the female driver of the car was taken to Victoria Hospital as a precaution. The road has been closed in both directions.

“Recovery has been arranged for the vehicle. Emergency services remain at the scene.”

The spokesperson added that the road should be open again soon.