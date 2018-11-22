Driverless bus service to link Fife and Edinburgh

Fifers are to be among the first to test out driverless vehicles, with a route across the Forth it has been revealed.

A driverless bus service will be launched after the UK government backed trials to be in place by 2021.

The announcement was made today by Business and Energy Secretary Greg Clark.

The bus will run on a 14-mile route across the Forth Bridge to the Edinburgh Park Train and Tram interchange.

The project is one of three projects that were selected following a competitive process and will receive a £4.35 million grant through the fourth round of the Connected and Autonomous Vehicles Intelligent Mobility Fund.

Mr Clark said: “Self-driving cars will revolutionise the way we move goods and people around the UK.

“These Industrial Strategy projects and investments are exciting examples of our long-term plan in action - ensuring we build on our strengths to reap the rewards as we accelerate towards our ambition to have autonomous vehicles on UK roads by 2021.

“Autonomous vehicles and their technology will not only revolutionise how we travel, it will open up and improve transport services for those who struggle to access both private and public transport.

“The UK is building on its automotive heritage and strengths to develop the new vehicles and technologies and from 2021 the public will get to experience the future for themselves.”

All the projects will include social behavioural research to further explore how driverless technology can seamlessly integrate into society, with the findings applied to the development of future autonomous service models.

