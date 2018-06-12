Driving instructor accused of sexually assaulting 15 women

A DRIVING instructor was today ordered to stand trial accused of sexually assaulting 15 of his female students.

Neil Addison is alleged to have “intentionally or recklessly” touched the women sexually over the course of almost three years.

It is alleged that he placed his hands on the legs of all 15 women – with five alleging he went on to touch their breast.

Addison (55) of Holly Park, Cupar, denied a total of 15 charges of sexual assault alleged to have been committed at various addresses in Fife between September 1, 2015 and August 28, 2018.

Fiscal depute Nicola Gillespie told Dundee Sheriff Court there were 15 separate female complainers in the case and that Addison was their driving instructor.

Addison’s lawyer said the defence were fully prepared for trial.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael set a trial date in August and continued Addison’s bail meantime.