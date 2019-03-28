Drunk driver drove along pavement in police chase

A Fife motorist ignored red lights and drove along a public pavement when he was three times over the drink-drive limit.

Peter Hemsworth, from Buckhaven, refused to stop for police and then drove dangerously through Dunfermline town centre in a bid to get away, after boozing session in a bar.

Hemsworth (27) of West High Street, appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court, where he was told he had an “appalling” record.

He previously admitted that on January 13 in Carnegie Drive, he failed to stop his car when requested to do so by police.

He then drove dangerously by repeatedly failing to stop at red lights, repeatedly drove into the opposite carriageway, drove on the wrong side of the road, mounted the kerb and drove on the footpath.

Hemsworth also admitted driving having consumed excess alcohol. His reading was 66 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the limit being 22 microgrammes.

Depute fiscal Azrah Yousaf said that around 11.45pm officers in a police patrol car saw Hemsworth driving in Dunfermline town centre.

They wanted to speak to him and activated their blue lights and siren but Hemsworth failed to stop.

He then drove through three sets of traffic lights which were at red and performed a U-turn in a bid to get away from the police.

“He was driving erratically and nearly collided with parked vehicles. The car was all over both carriageways as police followed him,” added the depute.

When he found himself in a dead-end street, Hemsworth drove along a pavement to get on to Bothwell Street and escape from the police car.

Hemsworth’s vehicle was found parked and locked in the Asda St Leonards car park shortly afterwards but he was gone.

By 12.50am police inquiries had taken officers to his home at the time in Brucefield Avenue, Dunfermline.

“He was intoxicated and told police he had been at a pub earlier,” said Ms Yousaf. Breath test procedures showed he was three times over the limit.

Defence solicitor Ian Beatson said his client had been brought up in England and had moved to Fife in a bid to stay out of trouble after jail terms.

The sentencing had been delayed previously as efforts were made to obtain information on Hemsworth’s previous convictions in England.

“He’s living with his partner in Buckhaven now and he wants to make a fresh start,” added the solicitor.

Sheriff Craig McSherry said Hemsworth had “an appalling record of dangerous driving”.

He jailed him for eight months and banned him from driving for four years.

