Drunk knife thug threatened people on Fife High Street

A drunk teenager brandishing a knife challenged people to fight with him in a Fife high street.

Jamie Barbour kicked a van and made threats to strangers walking past during the incident in Leven.

He shouted: “I’ve brought a knife and I’m going to use it.”

Barbour (19) of White Avenue, Leven, appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He previously admitted that on December 1, 2017 at High Street, Leven, he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing, challenging people to fight, making threats of violence, brandishing a knife and kicking a passing vehicle.

He also admitted he was unlawfully in possession of a knife in a public place.

Depute fiscal Sarah Lumsden told the court that Barbour had been out with two friends in Leven town centre and all had been consuming alcohol.

“During the course of the evening the accused said he had a knife with him. He was asked why but made no reply,” she added.

At around 6pm Barbour was walking in the High Street with his friends and was “highly intoxicated”.

“His demeanour changed and he became aggressive. He began to challenge passers-by to fight. He had a knife tucked into the waistband of his jeans and pulled the knife out, the depute went on.

“It was described as an eight-inch bread knife and he was waving it about.”

Barbour, who is on benefits, shouted: “I’ve brought a knife and I’m going to use it.”

He then approached a parked van and kicked it. One of those present took the knife from Barbour, handed it in to a nearby shop and the police were called.

Barbour also admitted that on January 28, last year at White Avenue, Leven, he shouted and repeatedly threatened Robert Murray and Joseph Lindsay with violence whilst in possession of a knife.

The depute said this incident occurred after Barbour and two friends were again out consuming alcohol.

An argument broke out and Barbour went home. In the early hours of the morning, the two friends went to Barbour’s house and he answered the door holding a knife.

Another row started and Barbour threatened to “batter” them. He then shouted: Do you want stabbed?”

Neighbours heard the commotion and called the police.

Defence solicitor Barbara Collie said her client could not remember much about the incidents because of the amount of alcohol he consumed.

Sheriff Charles MacNair told Barbour it was only the fact he had no previous convictions that prevented a custodial sentence.

However, the sheriff warned him if he breached his court order he could expect to end up behind bars.

Barbour was put on a community payback order with three years’ supervision and a nine-month restriction of liberty order.

