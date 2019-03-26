Drunk man showed buttocks to police and challenged them to fight

A drunken disturbance in Lochgelly saw a man brandishing a wine bottle at police officers, challenging them to fight and then exposing his buttocks at them.

Brent Conway then tried to ran away before being arrested.

Conway (22) of Alexander Road, Glenrothes, appeared in the dock at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He admitted that on June 9, at Main Street, Lumphinnnans Road and elsewhere in Lochgelly, he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing, brandishing a glass bottle, challenging police officers to fight, exposing his buttocks to them and repeatedly kicked a police van.

Depute fiscal Alistair McDermid said police were called at 8.30pm to a group youths who were gathered on the street. Police told them to move on.

“The accused was acting aggressively. He had a half-full bottle of wine and began to brandish it aggressively. He was challenging officers to fight. He pulled his trousers down and exposed his buttocks then ran away,” added the depute.

Conway is already in jail serving a 12-month sentence and his earliest release date is in June.

Sheriff Craig McSherry jailed Conway for another six months to be served consecutively to his current sentence.

