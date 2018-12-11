Drunk Women’s Guild OAP drove into parked car

A pensioner was caught drink-driving as she returned home from a women’s guild meeting.

Agnes Ferguson (72) collided with a parked car outside a shop and was seen to be unsteady on her feet afterwards.

The retired factory supervisor, of Glengarry Court, Glenrothes, was more than twice the limit.

As a result, she appeared in the dock at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

She admitted that on November 12 in Station Road, Cardenden, she drove having consumed excess alcohol. Her reading was 57 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 22 microgrammes.

Depute fiscal Dev Kapadia said: “The matter came to light when police received a call at around 9.40pm after the accused had collided with another vehicle.

“When witnesses spoke to her afterwards, they noticed a smell of alcohol on her breath and took the car keys off her.

“Police arrived and found she had collided with a parked vehicle. She admitted she had been driving. Officers saw she was unsteady on her feet and they could smell alcohol.”

Ferguson told police: “All I had was one glass of wine but I’m not eating much at the moment.”

Defence solicitor Jonathan Matheson-Dear said: “She’s a first offender at 72.

“Mrs Ferguson is a member of the local women’s guild and had been attending one of their meetings that night.

“She had not been drinking at the meeting but had two glasses of wine before going there.”

The solicitor said his client did a lot of voluntary work and was a church member.

He went on: “She thought it would be safe to drive. She stopped at a Co-op store to buy crisps and scuffed another vehicle so obviously her judgement was impaired.

He added: “Her husband drives so he will be able to drive her back and forward to the church.”

Sheriff Charles MacNair banned Ferguson from driving for 12 months and fined her £400.