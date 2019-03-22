Duchess to show hit films in pub

A Kirkcaldy pub is to screen two music-related films next month.

The Duchess is planning to show Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody on Thursday April 11, followed by Lady Gaga’s A Star Is Born on Thursday April 18.

Both screenings are at 9pm and entry is free.

Bohemian Rhapsody won four Oscars earlier this year, including for Best Actor, Best Film Editing, Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing.

A Star Is Born tells the troubled rise of a young singer, With performances by Lady Gaga and BNradley Cooper winning critics over.

