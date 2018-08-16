Dysart sculptor starts new business

Dysart-based sculptor and former teacher Eunice Cameron is busy carving out her dream retirement project.

The artist, who has had a commission for the Queen and has her work displayed in prestigious venues around the world, is in the process of setting up her own arts and antiques shop in the grounds of her Orchard Croft home at West Port.

The sculpture which was presented to the Queen

Called Orchard Arts and Antiques, the studio will open to the public on September 1 at 2pm. And, as well as selling a range of quality antiques and restored furniture, it will stock silver jewellery and art materials and offer unique portraits. It will also be home to a library of old books on Dysart and have history of art books for sale.

You might also be interested in:

Anstruther RNLI volunteer rescues his dad

Bin collection days set to change for 60,000 Fife households

Baby Box success...one year on from first delivery

“This is something that I have always dreamed of doing, but I have just never had the time to do it before now,” explained Eunice (70).

“I studied sculpture for six years at Duncan of Jordanstone College in Dundee after leaving school.

“I have always been a sculptor and have mainly done portrait work for friends, and continued that in my spare time while I was teaching.

“I taught in public and private schools around the region, culminating in the establishment of Osborne private school which I opened in Dysart in 2004 and ran for ten years.

“In 1988 I completed a commission for the Queen on behalf of the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders, creating a silver centrepiece for the new Royal Regiment of Scotland which featured Stirling Castle surrounded by six soldiers in uniforms dating back 150 years to the present day. That was in the early 1980s and I was invited to Edinburgh Castle for the presentation to her Majesty.

“I’ve also done eight busts of Adam Smith which are all over the world, one in Yale University and one in Japan, as well as historical and architectural work, including models of golf clubs houses.

“I work in cold cast bronze, brass and aluminium and these can be mounted on a marble or mahogany base.

“At the moment I am restoring some quality pieces of old furniture and making marine sculptures which I would like to see put up along the sea wall in Kirkcaldy, so I’m keeping myself busy.”

Eunice’s love of sculpture dates back as far as she can remember; she started at primary school, carving figures and designs in soap and giving them to friends as presents.

And she is also a lifetime collector of “junk” and curios from around the world.

“In addition to sculpting, I am a keen restorer of quality antiques and I took part in courses to learn the skills for this specialist type of work which I enjoy. It’s good to see an old piece of furniture taking on a new lease of life.

“I hope people will come along for a look.”