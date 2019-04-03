Earth Hour laser show powered by cycling

A Kirkcaldy business took part in Earth Hour at the weekend, but with a distinct difference.

Many people around the globe mark Earth Hour by powering down all using as little electricity a possible for an hour each year.

But Kirkcaldy’s PeachyKeen used ‘human energy’ to power a laser show outside their office to raise awareness of environmental issues.

The Kirk Wynd firm designs and creates products that use human movement to generate electricity.

And Saturday’s laser show was powered entirely by cycle power.

