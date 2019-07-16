East Neuk beach named one of the most beautiful in UK

An East Neuk beach has been named among the ten most beautiful Blue Flag beaches in the UK.

Ruby Bay in Elie came ninth in the list, which was put together by Condé Nast Traveller.

The beach was one of just two in Scotland to be included on the list, along with Achmelvich beach at Lochinver on the west coast.

On the website, visitors are urged to look into the rock pools, take a dip in the water, and then head to the Ship Inn for something to drink.

Ruby Bay is one of just five beaches in Scotland to have been given a Blue Flag.

As well as being awarded a Blue Flag, which recognise beaches with high environmental and quality standards, Ruby Bay was also given a Beach Award by Keep Scotland Beautiful earlier this year.

The Beach Award recognises the high standards of beach management by communities, local authorities and land owners across Scotland.

To look at the full list of beaches of beautiful Blue Flag beaches, visit the website www.cntraveller.com/gallery/blue-flag-beaches-uk.