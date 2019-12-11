East Neuk community tackling throw away plastic

Anstruther has joined a network of communities across the UK leading the way to tackle throw away plastic.

The town has been awarded Plastic Free Community status by marine conservation charity, Surfers Against Sewage (SAS), in recognition of the work it has done to start reducing the impact of single-use plastic on the environment.

Local resident, Alice Pearson, started the campaign after years of frustration at the seemingly unstoppable tide of disposable plastic flowing in and out of our daily lives.

Registering with the SAS Plastic Free Communities movement, Alice and the Plastic Free Anstruther group, pulled together key organisations and businesses in the town to put in place a five-point plan.

The objectives include; setting up a community led steering group, instigating the SAS Plastic Free Schools education programme, getting local council commitment and working with local businesses, organisations and community groups to spread the word and minimise the amount of disposable plastics they use.

Plastic Free Anstruther group has thanked the community for embracing this initiative with such positive energy.

Since Anstruther began its plastic-free journey, six local businesses have been crowned Plastic Free Champions. Initiatives they have taken include swapping to more sustainable packaging, offering incentives for use of reusable containers and raising awareness about plastic pollution in their local area.

During the past year, Plastic Free Anstruther have been visible within the community, organising events like beach cleans, family learning roadshows, exhibits and workshops.

The group has been well supported by the Anstruther Improvements Association, the 12th Fife East Neuk Scout Group, Waid Academy, the Scottish Fisheries Museum and Fife Council.

Reacting to the news, Helen Patterson from Plastic Free Anstruther, said: “While we are delighted for the recognition of Anstruther’s collective efforts, we now hope to engage with more businesses within the town and help the plastic free initiative extend across the East Neuk.”