East Neuk Post Office to close

Concern has been expressed after it was revealed that an East Neuk post office would be closing later this month.

The Post Office in Crail, based on the High Street, will be shutting on January 25, less than a year after it opened.

The branch opened in April, following the resignation of the previous postmaster in August 2016.

A Post Office spokesman said that, while the office would be shutting, customers could use the services in Anstruther or Pittenweem.

They said: “Following the resignation of the Postmaster and the withdrawal of the premises for Post Office use, Preston Grange Post Office will temporarily close on Thursday, January 25.

“We know how important Post Office services are to people in Crail and we apologise to customers for any inconvenience this may cause.

“Any customers wishing to access Post Office services may do so from any Post Office branch, including Anstruther Post Office and Pittenweem Post Office.

“We would like to assure customers that we are currently investigating the options available which will enable us to reinstate a Post Office service to the local community.

“Any retailer or small business owner interested in running the Post Office and incorporating it into their business should ring 0845 601 6260 and talk to an advisor or email NTquestions@postoffice.co.uk or visit www.runapostoffice.co.uk.”

Stephen Gethins MP said: “This is very disappointing news for the community of Crail, which has only just had the service re-established.

“Post offices are very important to communities, especially where there are many elderly people and those without their own transport.

“The Post Office also provides services lost following the closure of bank branches.

“Crail has lost not only its bank but its library too.

“I have written to the Post Office to express my concerns about this closure and hope that someone is able to offer accommodation for a Post Office somewhere else in Crail.”