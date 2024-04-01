The Kingdom Of Fife Group of Advanced Motorists (KOFG) carried out their annual Easter Toy Run to the Children's Ward at Victoria Hospital on 30th March. We are a small group in Fife who are affiliated to IAM RoadSmart, a charity that dedicates itself to road safety within Fife. We do this by training people up in cars and motorcycles to be advanced drivers. Each year we carry out an Easter and Christmas Toy Run to the Victoria Hospital. This year's Easter run group members donated £900 in cash which allowed me to head to the shops and buy presents for the children who will be in Hospital over this period. The motorcycle section rode up yesterday and presented these gifts to the ward. We were met in the car park by staff members and some patients who wanted to look at our bikes. It's a lovely moment handing over the presents knowing Children will benefit from them.