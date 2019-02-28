Edinburgh-Kirkcaldy rush hour train cancelled as ScotRail boss set for town meeting

One of the busiest trains of the day from Edinburgh to Kirkcaldy has been cancelled, just a few hours before ScotRail chief Alex Hynes prepares to answers questions from angry Fife commuters.

It is not known which train Alex Hynes will arrive on for this evening’s Kirkcaldy Town Hall public meeting, but the 17.16 service has now been cancelled due to a shortage of train crew.

It comes as services through the Kingdom have continued to deteriorate despite repeated promises that commuters would soon see sharp improvements.

Tonight’s meeting, which will be hosted by Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath MP Lesley Laird, will give Fifers the chance to question the ScotRail chief about the state of services.

It starts at 7pm, but space may be limited.

